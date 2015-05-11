Emily Jarrett

Rockslide Sawcutting

Rockslide Sawcutting saw slide rock logo
I'm working on a logo for a rock/concrete cutting company. Here are a few that are on the front line. This logo will be placed on business cards, t-shirts and huge decals that will go on large equipment.

