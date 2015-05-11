Camilo Rojas

The Spice Detective

Camilo Rojas
Camilo Rojas
  • Save
The Spice Detective spices logo design photography branding detective spice design logo craftsmanship typography
Download color palette

This is the work in progress for a hand-crafted typographic piece and part of an exciting project with talented people, more pictures soon!

Camilo Rojas
Camilo Rojas

More by Camilo Rojas

View profile
    • Like