Conference room signage

typography office interior icon window signage sign
Our conference rooms at Highfive are named after methods of communication throughout history (Carrier Pigeon, Fatline, Morse Code, Pictogram, Pony Express, Printing Press, Stone Tablet, and Town Crier). I designed a series of vinyl signs with a set of icons that reflect each one. Carrier Pigeon is one of the team favorites!

Posted on May 11, 2015
