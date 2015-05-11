Maggie Appleton

Ruby Badge for Lambda

Lambda's Ruby badge – a shiny symbol that pops up when players are picking what code language they want to study today.

Lambda is a code-learning game being built on Assembly.

Posted on May 11, 2015
