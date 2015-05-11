Shaylyn Berlew

Brooklyn Astrology Icons III

Final installment of reimagined astrology symbols for a Brokelyn article I co-wrote! Leo is a cat, Virgo is a mermaid tail (we have those at Coney Island, right?), even shot glasses for Libra, a bedbug for Scorpio.

http://brokelyn.com/brooklyn-astrology/

Rebound of
Brooklyn Astrology Icons II
Posted on May 11, 2015
