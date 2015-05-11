Raff Mars
Happy Mother's Day

Raff Mars for MOWE
Happy Mother's Day animation blue green mothers day mother holiday design motion typography illustration paper cut paper
Simple illustration I did for a really short movie that MOWE(https://www.facebook.com/studiomowe) did for Mother's Day, experimenting with paper cut style.

