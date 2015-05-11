Vishu

This is 'That'

This is 'That' minimal ux simple clean mobile app iphone ios reminders todo that
The simplest form of a todo reminders app, my first little project in swift.

It was featured among top 10 hunts on Product Hunt, certainly crossing my expectations :)

On the app store - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/that-never-miss-that-ultimate/id980691260

Posted on May 11, 2015
