Just Curious - Final

Here's the final logo! I can't thank everyone enough for the feedback on what was posted the other day. I made some minor tweaks to 'just', and a few in 'curious'. Along with that, I settled on using a dark gray instead of a more vibrant color for my brand. The more I saw the amount of artboards I had, I had come to the realization that the lettering itself has captured what I wanted and a color would have taken away from that.

Now that this is complete, I'll be getting my new site up and running by (fingers crossed), the end of the month! Stay tuned. :)

Happy Monday!

