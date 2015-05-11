Drag&Drop Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends!
Following up on my last shot, here's an overview to get an intuition of what's happening when you put a music in this plugin (video & music)
Thanks so much for all your feedback.
Follow me on Twitter and I keep you posted with updates:
https://twitter.com/EmmanuelJulliot
Cheers,
Emmanuel
Hope you enjoy it - Share it, love it, hate it! :)
Press “L” if you like it :)