Dressed to the Nines Day poster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm stoked to be able to do this poster for Dressed to the Nines Day. The Royals and Yanks are going to be wearing throwback Negro Leagues uniforms, fans dress up like in 1920s garb, and a lot of money goes toward the Negro Leagues Museum in KC. It's a really cool event, and who doesn't love a good opportunity to get dressed up?
More info here: http://kansascity.royals.mlb.com/kc/ticketing/negro_leagues.jsp?loc=ticket_offer