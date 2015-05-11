Rob Bratney

Dressed to the Nines Day poster

I'm stoked to be able to do this poster for Dressed to the Nines Day. The Royals and Yanks are going to be wearing throwback Negro Leagues uniforms, fans dress up like in 1920s garb, and a lot of money goes toward the Negro Leagues Museum in KC. It's a really cool event, and who doesn't love a good opportunity to get dressed up?

More info here: http://kansascity.royals.mlb.com/kc/ticketing/negro_leagues.jsp?loc=ticket_offer

Posted on May 11, 2015
