Shaun Malinowski

Trickery-demerit

Shaun Malinowski
Shaun Malinowski
  • Save
Trickery-demerit patch icon demerit
Download color palette

Okay, I'm working on another Demerit badge... Trickery is the name of the game. I wanted to get some input from you guys... solid or open? or neither?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Shaun Malinowski
Shaun Malinowski

More by Shaun Malinowski

View profile
    • Like