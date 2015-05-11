Jason Norman

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Jason Norman
Jason Norman
  • Save
Something Wicked This Way Comes skate or die skate board skateboard hand drawn dia de los muertos day of the dead illustration
Download color palette

The skateboard I illustrated for the "Skate or Die" art exhibition hosted by Light Grey Art Lab in Minneapolis. The show was about all that which is rad and bad ass, skinned knees, mohawks, and empty pools filled with thrashers. I wanted to make something wicked, channeling junior high Jason to throw down the metal. A hi-rez version can be viewed on my new portfolio site, debuting later this week! Follow me on Twitter (@thepaperprophet) or Tumblr (thepaperprophet.tumblr.com) to stay up to date!

Jason Norman
Jason Norman

More by Jason Norman

View profile
    • Like