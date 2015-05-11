Something Wicked This Way Comes

The skateboard I illustrated for the "Skate or Die" art exhibition hosted by Light Grey Art Lab in Minneapolis. The show was about all that which is rad and bad ass, skinned knees, mohawks, and empty pools filled with thrashers. I wanted to make something wicked, channeling junior high Jason to throw down the metal. A hi-rez version can be viewed on my new portfolio site, debuting later this week! Follow me on Twitter (@thepaperprophet) or Tumblr (thepaperprophet.tumblr.com) to stay up to date!