You may remember this drawing from a while back, well here’s the upcoming release info! -
‘The first in a series of creative endeavors dubbed #AProductOfTheNorth will drop next week in the form of this rad illustration by the incredible illustrator Sam Dunn The project seeks to unite and showcase Northern creatives across a variety of different mediums starting with pen on paper, and then paint on cotton - The Death Before Decaf tshirt will be priced at £15 with limited availability. Stay tuned.’