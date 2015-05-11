Coming soon.

You may remember this drawing from a while back, well here’s the upcoming release info! -

‘The first in a series of creative endeavors dubbed #AProductOfTheNorth will drop next week in the form of this rad illustration by the incredible illustrator Sam Dunn The project seeks to unite and showcase Northern creatives across a variety of different mediums starting with pen on paper, and then paint on cotton - The Death Before Decaf tshirt will be priced at £15 with limited availability. Stay tuned.’