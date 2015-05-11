Skinny Pete Font

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Project Specifications: To develop an original typeface along with a specimen booklet, which will present the typeface and provide supporting information relevant to its design, such as its concept and creative process. Concept: Skinny Pete is a typeface created after spaghetti pasta. The long and thin strokes are reminiscences of the Italian food. Because of its form, you can create geometrical shapes when you align and organize the pasta noodles. With that in mind I came up with this geometrical skinny typeface.