Hairy Gary Font

Hairy Gary is a font that I created as an extension of my previous font "Skinny Pete". It was inspired after raw spaghetti pasta but the round edges are reminiscences of how pasta can also look malleable when cooked. The curvy edges make the font last stiff and more fun.

Posted on May 11, 2015
