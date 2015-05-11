Hairy Gary Font

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hairy Gary is a font that I created as an extension of my previous font "Skinny Pete". It was inspired after raw spaghetti pasta but the round edges are reminiscences of how pasta can also look malleable when cooked. The curvy edges make the font last stiff and more fun.