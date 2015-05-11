Shaylyn Berlew

Brooklyn Astrology Icons II

Shaylyn Berlew
Shaylyn Berlew
  • Save
Brooklyn Astrology Icons II aquarius illustration vector editorial water tower icons blood goat sushi arrows astrology zodiac
Download color palette

More reimagined zodiac symbols. Trendy crossed arrows are Sagittarius, one of the goat heads that mysteriously appear in Prospect Park is Capricorn, a water tower represents Aquarius, and Pisces is a piece of sushi. Link to the article below!

http://brokelyn.com/brooklyn-astrology/

636d64c4f529a3ffc20e1a7d2bf9b3fb
Rebound of
Brooklyn Astrology Icons I
By Shaylyn Berlew
Shaylyn Berlew
Shaylyn Berlew

More by Shaylyn Berlew

View profile
    • Like