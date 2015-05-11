Benjamin Jenkins

Fansler's Norcal Sugarhouse Organic Maple Syrup Blend

Fansler's Norcal Sugarhouse Organic Maple Syrup Blend packaging design log design branding
Working on naming and design for this new organic brand.

Posted on May 11, 2015
