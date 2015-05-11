Mark Lekhovitser

H mark

Mark Lekhovitser
Mark Lekhovitser
  • Save
H mark typography font type gothic space negative logo mark h
Download color palette

One of the versions of "H" mark for my client.
It pretty much drives me crazy- a gothic small letter turns into the capital H in neg space.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Mark Lekhovitser
Mark Lekhovitser

More by Mark Lekhovitser

View profile
    • Like