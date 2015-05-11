Mattox Shuler

I've adventured into the realm of board game design! I'm working on a new game with @Kyle Key of Keymaster Games called Blob the Damsel. Here's the lettering for the title and I can't wait to share more with you guys. Site is here with a bit more info about the game:
http://blobthedamsel.com

Posted on May 11, 2015
