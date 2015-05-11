Tom Farrell

Finger Stroll.

Finger Stroll. character personal project hands motion graphics gif animation
A small side project to substitute from using a character... same procedure by character rigging with After Effects puppet tool.

See other 'Finger' GIFs here.

Posted on May 11, 2015
