Kevin McCauley

Sohgave!

Kevin McCauley
Kevin McCauley
  • Save
Sohgave! branding logo chocolate sweetener agave blue agave lettering script
Download color palette

Logo sketch for Sohgave! Chocolate Syrup Concept Packaging. Completed for ThinkUptown.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Kevin McCauley
Kevin McCauley

More by Kevin McCauley

View profile
    • Like