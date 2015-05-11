🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbble Friends!
Following up on my last shot, I did this short animation to quickly understand what's going on when you MousePressed a music. (video & music)
The idea here is to understand than you can drag and drop a music in a specific place.
Thanks so much for all your feedback, and don’t forget to follow me on Twitter for more updates :)
https://twitter.com/EmmanuelJulliot
Yours truly,
Emmanuel
