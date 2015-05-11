Nathaniel David Utesch

Typefight - L

Typefight - L
Little late in posting this, but recently worked on an "L" for thetypefight.com. Also available as a silkscreen edition on their shop. Make eyeballs up on the other "L" in the fight. It's by @Richard Perez (also available as a print) and is insane.

Posted on May 11, 2015
