Anatoly Moskaltsov

Logo for a music project

Anatoly Moskaltsov
Anatoly Moskaltsov
  • Save
Logo for a music project stars space identity logo design logotype branding logo music plexland
Download color palette

A new logo for my music project (http://soundcloud.com/plexland)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Anatoly Moskaltsov
Anatoly Moskaltsov

More by Anatoly Moskaltsov

View profile
    • Like