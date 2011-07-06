Soleio

New Chat Chrome

New Chat Chrome facebook chat
First Photoshop file of the new chat chrome. Too bad I can’t post these things sooner, but here it is for posterity’s sake.

https://blog.facebook.com/blog.php?post=10150223135777131

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
