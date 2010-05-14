Kyle Steed

Pretty Revised

Kyle Steed
Kyle Steed
  • Save
Pretty Revised illustration pretty revision
Download color palette

I worked on softening the eyes. Less "devilish" and more "delightful". I also added a few more highlights to the hair and added eyebrows. Oh, and I added some curvature to the eyelashes.

516ac430187178affdc44c4480b027bb
Rebound of
Pretty
By Kyle Steed
View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2010
Kyle Steed
Kyle Steed

More by Kyle Steed

View profile
    • Like