Paul Adam Davis

My First Tattoo

Paul Adam Davis
Paul Adam Davis
  • Save
My First Tattoo tattoo garamond
Download color palette

I've decided to finally get my first tattoo. I've had this idea down for about 2 years now, but never settled with it.

The idea is, it's my initials. P & D.
The right way up or upside down, it's pd.

I've put it on here in hope you master typographers will have a go at making it better Please?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Paul Adam Davis
Paul Adam Davis

More by Paul Adam Davis

View profile
    • Like