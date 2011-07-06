TinchyRobot

Simple Sliders

Simple Sliders
Im currently working on 2 new GUi's, one is a kinda damaged ui with cracks and scuffs, the other is this.

my inspiration for the GUi these elements belong to is the macbook pro body and Rolls Royce cars.

Should both be available in a few weeks, still alot of work going into them, would love to know what you think :)

