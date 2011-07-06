Photographer Website Contact Form WIP

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Actually my first time making a website for a Photographer.
This is the contact form for the site.
A bit different style on this design than what I usually post, but thought it might show a bit of my versatility :)
Used the new typeface "Wisdom Script" (by James T. Edmondson) which I think was perfectly suited for a Photographer site.
Also used another new typeface called "Governor" (by Riley Cran) for the Menu. Think it worked out quite nicely.
Both are available at Lost Type Co-op.
Any sort of feedback is welcomed.