Photographer Website Contact Form WIP

Actually my first time making a website for a Photographer.

This is the contact form for the site.

A bit different style on this design than what I usually post, but thought it might show a bit of my versatility :)

Used the new typeface "Wisdom Script" (by James T. Edmondson) which I think was perfectly suited for a Photographer site.

Also used another new typeface called "Governor" (by Riley Cran) for the Menu. Think it worked out quite nicely.

Both are available at Lost Type Co-op.

Any sort of feedback is welcomed.