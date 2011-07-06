Adam Butler

Don't Be a Stranger - Downtown Mesa

Campaign mark, intended to promote local businesses in Mesa, AZ while new light rail construction takes place. Not chosen by client.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Digital product designer at Asana.

