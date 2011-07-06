Steinar Ingi Farestveit

Slider/Input

Slider/Input ui slide button input field ios
I had this idea of a slider button that turns into an input field. Here utilized where an SMS message is needed as a confirmation for security.

I think this method has the potential to be clear and fluid. It eliminates the need for extra buttons and instructions by breaking the process into steps and – in theory – should have minimal learning curve as the instructions are included in both steps (slide and input). But I will have to test it out to know.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
