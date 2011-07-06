Brian Danaher

Fishers of Men

Fishers of Men fishing pole hands illustration texture christianity community
Illustration for an article that makes an analogy between fly fishing and the role fellowship plays in Christian outreach.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
