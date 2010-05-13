Shane Adams

Argyle Blog Concept

Argyle Blog Concept
I've been wanting to use an argyle pattern in a redesign of my blog. I thought I wanted to use it as a repeating pattern, but I could never really get it to work in a way I liked. So I tried it more as a graphic.

I'm mixing 4 typefaces here and it's pretty glaring in this little sample, but I wanted to throw up the shot just to see if anyone wanted to offer some feedback.

Posted on May 13, 2010
