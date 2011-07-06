susie ghahremani

let's picnic

susie ghahremani
susie ghahremani
Hire Me
  • Save
let's picnic hand painted bear forest bird turquoise
Download color palette

working on a thing to be silkscreened. oh hai, pantone book.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
susie ghahremani
susie ghahremani
illustrator, painter, designer based in San Diego
Hire Me

More by susie ghahremani

View profile
    • Like