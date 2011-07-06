erigon

Juicy Black GOM Player Skin

erigon
erigon
  • Save
Juicy Black GOM Player Skin gom media player skin user interface gui button buttons play
Download color palette

This is something that I made over a year ago, but anyway I wanted to share this design here.

The purpose for making this skin was to make something that would be similar with the original GOM Player skin, but on the other side would have a better look and more functionality.

You can download the skin here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
erigon
erigon

More by erigon

View profile
    • Like