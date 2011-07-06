Juicy Black GOM Player Skin

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is something that I made over a year ago, but anyway I wanted to share this design here.
The purpose for making this skin was to make something that would be similar with the original GOM Player skin, but on the other side would have a better look and more functionality.
You can download the skin here.