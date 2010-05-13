Todd Budnikas

Latest News

Todd Budnikas
Todd Budnikas
  • Save
Latest News pink blog red news post stripes ornament
Download color palette

Latest news block from a redesign of a blog we maintain for our daughters to keep family up to date.

That OCT 18 is actually 2008 which is when I built this statically and have yet to implement the new theme into WordPress.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Todd Budnikas
Todd Budnikas

More by Todd Budnikas

View profile
    • Like