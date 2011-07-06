Danielle Torres

Up House

illustration up disney clouds balloons blue house roof movies windows kids illo movie animated window pixar whimsical
A client of mine asked me to work on an invite for her little girl's first birthday. She said it was going to be an "UP" theme and I said YES! This is a shot of the house. I went for a more clean and vibrant approach.

Brooklyn-based creative. SVD @ Huge.

