Jonathan Caro

Structure Form Top

Jonathan Caro
Jonathan Caro
  • Save
Structure Form Top 3d architecture product design
Download color palette

CAD model render of MA project dubbed "Mercedes Corporate Building"
This model was used for Rapid Prototyping.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Jonathan Caro
Jonathan Caro

More by Jonathan Caro

View profile
    • Like