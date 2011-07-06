TJ Cichecki

Lunch Cruise

TJ Cichecki
TJ Cichecki
Hire Me
  • Save
Lunch Cruise typography cruise
Download color palette

A bit of a poster I made recently for my girlfriends lunch cruise she organized.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
TJ Cichecki
TJ Cichecki
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by TJ Cichecki

View profile
    • Like