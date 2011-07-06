Doug Hungarter

Add Bank Confirmation

Add Bank Confirmation mobile bank account ui
This is a draft of the confirmation modal after capturing a check image. Still refining this whole flow/UI. Feedback very welcome.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
