Gert van Duinen

Basketball Store

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Basketball Store sports sports logo basketball basketball store sports equipment sports supplies logo design logo designer identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer iconography logo hoops nba shop
Download color palette

One from a very old archive.
Another (possibly better version) was included in the collection of Illustrated American Sports Themed Logos at http://bit.ly/o5b7kA

Spoon Graphics Blog link:
http://www.blog.spoongraphics.co.uk/articles/showcase-of-illustrated-american-sports-themed-logos

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like