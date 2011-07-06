Liz G. Jones

Biome Low-Poly Plants

Biome Low-Poly Plants biome rit vision2020
I made these 3d models as part of my RIT team project, Biome ( http://vision2020.cias.rit.edu/ ). We decided to go with a stylized low-poly look due to our 3d engine's limited capabilities. These are 7 of 35 total models.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
