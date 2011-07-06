Keenan Cummings

Design Your Design Career

I'm teaching my first @Skillshare class called "Designing Your Design Career" on Tuesday, July 26th in NYC. It's going to be a good time!

You can sign up here: http://skl.sh/qyOviB

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
