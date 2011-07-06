Leo

Study In Lithuania

Study In Lithuania logo lithuania map shape art study students startup business vilnius design branding identity
Logo for project which inviting students from all world to study in Lithuania (Europe). Icon shape is identical for Lithuanian map form, and colors going from point where is Vilnius (Capital of Lithuania).

