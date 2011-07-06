Hicham Amrani

3D logo WIP

Hicham Amrani
Hicham Amrani
  • Save
3D logo WIP 3d glow flares logo futuristic shiny particles
Download color palette

WIP logo + layout for a client.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Hicham Amrani
Hicham Amrani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Hicham Amrani

View profile
    • Like