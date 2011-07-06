Chaz Russo

Momentus Submission...

Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Hire Me
  • Save
Momentus Submission... momentus illustration
Download color palette

A glimpse of my take on "The Bombing of Hiroshima". See the full image tomorrow at http://momentusproject.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Art Director & Freelance Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Chaz Russo

View profile
    • Like