City Of The Future

City Of The Future design illustration photoshop web
Look in to the future.
Bad enviroment, endless wars passed...
Whole cities are made mobile and stalk all over the planet in the search for new resources.
This work was made for russian techdesigner contest, and got 1st place.
Full size - http://img135.imageshack.us/img135/8229/74877621.jpg

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
