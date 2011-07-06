Dennis Flinsenberg

Dashboard

Dennis Flinsenberg
Dennis Flinsenberg
  • Save
Dashboard dashboard blue white gray museo sans
Download color palette

Currently working on a redesign of a Dashboard (client project). Not sure about the use of Museo sans though. What do you guys think? Does the typography work for this design, or should I find a better alternative?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Dennis Flinsenberg
Dennis Flinsenberg

More by Dennis Flinsenberg

View profile
    • Like