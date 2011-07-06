Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Some more cake

Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
  • Save
Some more cake cream chocolate icing cake ios ipad iphone consume
Download color palette

The (probably) final cake for Consume 2. This is shown when data is being fetched for the first time. It matches Consume’s icon shape. Felt more appropriate than the single slice of cake and seemed to sit better in the design as well.

1ce912e12c8b5c4607b48f29e03de443
Rebound of
Cake!
By Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Makers of Snowflake, iStat Menus and Skala.

More by Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

View profile
    • Like