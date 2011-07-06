Maykel Loomans

Going Freelance

Going Freelance iphone mediaquery blue miekd
Hi there! I like your hair.

This is the media query for the smallest screen of the blog post, announcing that I will be going freelance.

You can read the blog post and see the full responsive shenanigans here: http://miekd.com/articles/going-freelance/

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
